NESG: Imminent Flooding Capable Of Pushing Up Food Prices

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has asked the Federal Government to take proactive measures against flooding ahead of the rainy season, with potential to disrupt crop planting in 2025 which could lead to push up in cost of food prices.

Its warning stemmed from the recent flooding in Borno state, which it said was a signal to other major food producing regions, urging government, to take precautionary measures.

Failing to heed the advice, NESG warned that “a reoccurrence of the Borno incident could disrupt planting and harvest seasons in 2025, thereby reducing crop production and pushing up food prices NESG’s recommendation was contained in the 2025 macroeconomic outlook report released recently.

As part of listed downside risks for the economy in 2025 with regard to inflation outlook, the Group forecast that persistent weakness of the domestic currency could translate to rising imported inflation, thereby keeping the headline inflation elevated.

Similarly, NESG suggested reduction in import duties on stable foods like maize, wheat, husked brown rice and cowpeas, adding that “it could encourage importation of these items and support domestic production”.

Other downside risks pointed out impact on the economy in 2025 include the Tax Reform Bills and raising public expenditure.

“If passed into law, the new tax reform bill will eliminate the pass through effect of Value Added Tax ( VAT) collection on consumer price, as over 97 per cent of SMEs will be exempted from charging VAT on their sales.

On expenditure, it notes that “rising expenditure amidst struggling revenues could encourage borrowing to plug the fiscal gap, thereby detororiating fiscal responsibility”.

NESG 2025 economic outlook projected a higher FAAC allocation from VAT accrual to states due to increased appropriation in the new VAT reform bill as part of an upside risk of the economy.

Giving an insight on revenue status of the government in the year, NESG Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tayo Aduloju, in a chat, noted the flFederal Government could face revenue shortfalls if it does not increase the value-added tax rate as part of the ongoing tax reform process.

According to him, while reforms in the VAT system are essential, maintaining the current VAT rate without an increase could lead to a significant loss of revenue for the government.

“Without those rate hikes, it means that the government might lose some revenue,” he said He said current tax reform process must strike a balance between simplifying the tax system and increasing the VAT rate to maintain revenue stability.

In the report, NESG was of the belief that effective implementation of stabilization reforms could increase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) growth to 5.5 percent in 2025.

The group recalls efforts by the federal government to alleviate cross sectoral constraints.

It notes the impacts of key drivers, such as enhanced electricity supply and improved fuel availability resulting in lower fuel prices which are, anticipated to significantly reduce business disruptions, particularly for Nano, micro, small and Medium Enterprises ( NMSMES) there by boosting productivity and overall economic performance.

“Additionally, improved forging exchange availability will sustain operations in the manufacturing sector, which depends on imported raw materials and intermediate inputs.

In agriculture, addressing financing, storage, warehousing and logistics challenges will bolster sectoral performance.

“The oil and gas sector will remain critical, not just for growth but also as a significant contributor to foreign exchange inflows, external balances resilience, and government revenue.

“Furthermore, the manufacturing sector is projected to expand due to stabilization policies that address power supply challenges.

