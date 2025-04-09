NESG: High Rents, Others Hurt Businesses In March

Share

Apart from the usual challenges of persistent power shortages, limited access to financing and ambiguous economic policies, the high cost of commercial lease and rental property was one of the key factors that hindered business expansion last month, according to the latest Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM).

The BCM, which is the flagship survey-based report of the NESG, supported by Stanbic IBTC, shows that although Nigeria’s business environment posted a positive performance in March 2025, “maintaining the momentum from the start of the year,”… “structural challenges in Nigeria’s business environment reversed some gains achieved since the beginning of the year.”

The report stated: “Nigeria’s business environment posted a positive performance in March 2025, maintaining the momentum from the start of the year.

The NESG-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) recorded a drop in the Current Business Index to +6.58 in March 2025, from +11.50 in February 2025.

“The sub-sectoral analysis revealed a weakly positive performance in the economic sectors covered, except for the Agriculture sector (-2.39). Positive trends were noted in Non-manufacturing (+19.19), Manufacturing (+8.25), Services (+5.51), and Trade (+0.51).

Aside from the Non-manufacturing sector, most sectors experienced a relative decline in performance compared to February 2025.

“Structural challenges in Nigeria’s business environment reversed some gains achieved since the beginning of the year. The general business situation remained positive, alongside production levels, operating profits, cash flow, and employment.”

It further said: “However, the cost of doing business and access to credit signalled a slight deterioration to +48.44 and +18.28 from +47.18 and +24.84 in February 2025, respectively.

“The most significant negative impacts were reduced demand conditions (-7.50), investment (-13.33), export (-2.42), and declining price levels (-5.18). These factors, among other weakened conditions, collectively dampened business activity and demand in March 2025.

