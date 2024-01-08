NESG gets CEO

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has appointed Dr. Tayo Aduloju as chief executive officer.

Until his appointment, Aduloju was the chief operating officer and senior fellow, economic policy, strategy and competitiveness of the group. In a statement by the group, Aduloju, an economist, policy entrepreneur and strategist is the sixth chief executive officer of the NESG. He has contributed to reform initiatives in several socio-economic fields, including aviation, agriculture, finance, fiscal development, human resources, governance, performance management, investment promotion, maritime, transport policy and public service reforms.