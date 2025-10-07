NESG Expresses Worries Over Unemployment Crisis

…seeks creation of 27m jobs by 2030

To wean off current unemployment scourge, Nigeria must create at least 27 million new formal jobs by the year 2030—equivalent to 4.5 million jobs annually, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) forecasts. The projection takes into cognisance the country’s working-age population estimated to rise to 168 million within the decade.

NESG’s projection is contained in the new report titled “From Hustle to Decent Work: Unlocking Jobs and Productivity for Economic Transformation in Nigeria,” launched on Monday at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31) in Abuja.

To avert the looming unemployment crisis, the NESG report called for urgent and coordinated national response to tackle unemployment, raise productivity, and drive economic transformation. It warned that without decisive action, unemployment and underemployment could double by the end of the decade, trapping millions of Nigerians in low-skilled, low-paying, and vulnerable work.

According to NESG, the future of Nigeria’s workforce depends on how quickly the country can move from a “hustle economy” dominated by informal activities to one that delivers decent and productive employment. Speaking to the report Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of NESG, said Nigeria’s next phase of reform must focus on job creation, productivity, and inclusive growth.

“The challenge before us is to move decisively into the consolidation phase, embedding reforms in ways that drive jobs, growth, and inclusion, while simultaneously laying the foundations for long-term transformation that secures prosperity for every Nigerian,” Yusuf said.

He stated that while past policies concentrated on macroeconomic stabilization, the time has come to translate those efforts into sustained job creation and real improvements in living standards. Presenting the report, Dr. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the NESG, said the jobs crisis in Nigeria has gone beyond the question of employment numbers and now represents a fundamental development challenge.

“This is not just a labour market issue; it is a huge development challenge,” Erumebor said. “Without decisive reforms to create decent and productive jobs, an entire generation risks being trapped in vulnerable work that neither lifts families out of poverty nor moves the nation forward.”

He warned that the structure of Nigeria’s economy has created a situation where the vast majority of citizens depend on informal, insecure work to survive. “The weak private sector capacity and reliance on the government for wage employment in some states have left millions of Nigerians with the option of finding work in the informal economy,” he said.

“The informal sector has become the default employer, absorbing a significant share of the country’s workforce.” Erumebor noted that informal jobs, often characterised by low pay, limited security, and minimal productivity, accounted for 92.2 percent of total employment in 2023 and rose to 93 percent in the second quarter of 2024. He described this trend as alarming, adding that it reflects “the limited private and public investment in sectors that can deliver quality jobs at scale.”