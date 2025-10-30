NESG: Coca-Cola System Champions Circular Economy Dialogue

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the CocaCola Hellenic Beverage Company (CCHBC), reaffirmed its leadership in driving circularity and environmental sustainability by sponsoring an interactive session at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja, recently.

The session, themed “Driving Industrialisation Through Circular PET Packaging: Unlocking Nigeria’s Green Economy,” brought together senior government officials, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how circularity can accelerate industrial growth, create jobs, and power Nigeria’s transition to a green economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Senator John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, commended the Coca-Cola System for its sustained leadership in recycling and packaging recovery.

He described the company’s efforts as a model for how private sector innovation can complement government action in advancing sustainability. “In January this year, I was in Lagos at the Nigerian Bottling Company’s packaging waste collection hub in Apapa,” the Minister said.

“That initiative, alongside efforts like the National Automotive Design and Development Council’s End-of -Life Vehicle Regulation, speaks to the growing commitment to redefine our industrial landscape, where manufacturing and sustainability intersect, and where industry is not just about output, but also about impact,” he added.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing work to create enabling frameworks that support the recycling and green manufacturing sectors. “The 20th-century model of produce, consume, and discard has run its course, “The circular economy offers a new path; one where what used to be called waste is transformed into opportunity, and developmental challenges become engines for new industries,” he said.

Following the keynote address, the session featured a fireside chat with the Minister and a panel discussion with thought leaders and policymakers, including, Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi, Commissioner, Ministry for Commerce & Investment, Kano State; Engr. (Dr.) Bahijjahtu Abubakar, FNSE, Director, Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Federal Ministry of Environment; Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, CEO, National Bureau of Statistics (represented by Ms. Christie Umuna, Head, Energy and Environment Statistics Division); Mr. Basheer Abdulkadri, Director, Technical Services, Federal Ministry of Finance, and Chairman, Tariff Review Board (represented by Musa Umar, Deputy Director, Technical Services, Federal Ministry of Finance).