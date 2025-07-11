NESG Chairman Advises Financial Institutions On AI Adoption

The Managing Partner at Verraki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Niyi Yusuf, has advised banks and other financial institutions on the benefits and risks of adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve service delivery.

Mr. Yusuf, who noted in his presentation at the 4th edition of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks’ (ACAMB) Stakeholders Conference, held in Lagos yesterday, that financial services is one of the fast adopters of AI, said that while the technology is still evolving rapidly, it has already established itself as a key driver of the fourth industrial revolution.

He stressed that while businesses should embrace and trust AI, they should also “verify” whatever results they get from the technology.

According to him, while some financial institutions are already using AI to add value to their operations, some of the risks that come with adopting the technology, include privacy and data protection, accuracy, bias and fairness as well as the risks of job losses.

In his welcome address, the President of ACAMB, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, said that the theme of the conference, “AI and the Future of Trust: Reimagining Banking and Financial Services in a Digital First Era,” was timely as it meant that thought leaders, innovators, regulators and practitioners would discuss the key technology that would shape the future of the banking industry responsibly and sustainably.