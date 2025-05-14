NESG-Bank BCM Shows Positive Business Environment In April

Share

Nigeria’s business environment recorded a positive performance in April 2025, sustaining the favourable momentum observed since the beginning of the year, the latest Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)- Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM), shows.

According to a press release, the BCM showed an increase in the Current Business Index to “+12.29 in April 2025 from +6.58 in March 2025.”

The statement said the performance was driven by an improvement in business conditions and the uptick in business activities.

Specifically, the statement said that, “while all sectors improved relative to their March 2025 performance, the Trade sector recorded the most significant leap, from +0.51 in March to+25.12 in April,” adding that, “the rise coincided with two major festivals that typically drive higher spending on food, clothing, and household goods.”

It also said that although structural challenges continued to dampen overall business growth, “the general business situation remained positive, with improvements in production levels, operating profits, cash flow, and employment.”

However, the statement said that the cost of doing business slightly worsened, “rising to +51.79 in April from +48.44 in March 2025.”

According to the press release, “the most significant negative indicators were reduced investment (-15.00) and declining price levels (-16.62). These factors, combined with other weak business conditions, collectively slowed business activity and growth in April 2025.

“Persistent power shortages, high commercial lease/ rental property costs, limited access to financing, inadequate foreign exchange availability, and unclear economic policies emerged as key constraints to business expansion.

High commercial lease/rental property costs remained a notable challenge for the second consecutive month, highlighting their disruptive effect on business operations.

Similarly, restricted access to financing continued as a structural barrier, further limiting business growth throughout the month.”

Commenting on the survey, Stanbic IBTC stated: “The current business conditions amongst Nigerian businesses improved further to their highest level since we began coverage of the Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) over seven months ago.

