NESG Appoints New Board Members

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr. Owen Omogiafo, and Mr. Rohan D’Souza to its Board of Directors.

In a statement, the NESG said that the appointments underscore its, “unwavering commitment to fostering visionary leadership and strengthening partnerships with private sector leaders to drive inclusive growth, economic reform, and sustainable national development.”

Dr. Omogiafo is the President/ Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), a diversified conglomerate with strategic investments across the power, energy, and hospitality sectors.

She also serves on several boards, including as a Director on the Board of the AEDC, where she provides strategic oversight on the growth and development of Nigeria’s energy sector through investments in distribution infrastructure, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices that ensure energy is delivered to the last mile of the value chain.

Mr. Rohan D’Souza is a globally experienced oil and gas executive and currently serves as Vice President, Gas & Commercial for the Shell Companies in Nigeria. He is also a Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company Ltd and Chairman of Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd.