NESG Appoints ED For Centre

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has appointed Mr. Uchenna Ogbonna as executive director of the Ernest Shonekan Centre for Legislative Reforms and Economic Development.

Ogbonna becomes the pioneer executive director of the Ernest Shonekan Centre (ESC), launched during the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 29) in October 2023.

The centre aims to promote legislative, regulatory, and judicial reforms to enhance economic competitiveness and improve Nigeria’s business environment. Ogbonna’s career spans over two decades, with a strong private sector foundation in law, financial services and legislative reforms.

He obtained a degree in law and BL from the Nigerian Law School and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in insurance and risk management and an Master of Science (MSc) in management.

The Chief Executive Officer of NESG,Tayo Aduloju explained in a statement that Ogbonna’s extensive experience and visionary leadership align perfectly with our mission to drive positive change in Nigeria’s economic landscape, noting that he had received comprehensive training in risk management, finance, legal, corporate governance, strategy and leadership from various prestigious institutes worldwide.

He is an alumnus of the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA. Ogbonna has actively participated in numerous legislative processes at both national and state levels.

His expertise encompasses investments, compliance and regulatory affairs, government relations, business operations, board dynamics, legal risk management, and corporate governance.

