NESG Announces Appointment Of Tayo Aduloju As New CEO

Dr Tayo Aduloju has been appointed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from January 1, 2024.

Aduloju held the position of Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness at the NESG, in addition to the Chief Operational Officer prior to his appointment.

Following his appointment on Monday, Dr Aduloju takes over as the NESG’s sixth CEO.

Announcing his new role in a statement issued on Thursday, NESG described Aduloju as a scholar-practitioner, economist, policy entrepreneur, and strategist.

He has contributed to reform initiatives in several socio-economic fields, including aviation, agriculture, finance, fiscal development, human resources, governance, performance management, investment promotion, maritime, transport policy, and public service reforms.

Prior to this appointment, Aduloju previously worked as a policy advisor and held several appointments serving former Presidents Yar’Adua, Obasanjo and Buhari.

At various times, he had overseen the NESG’s network of national public-private leadership and conversation forums to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Economy for an inclusive, sustainable, and competitive place on the world stage.

READ ALSO:

Dr Aduloju is an Okun Economic Fellow for Africa and the Middle East, the Programme Director for the NESG high-level forum on Sustainable Development Goals, chair of the country illicit financial flows mapping group, co-chair of the Nigeria Open Government Partnership poverty eradication and social protection technical working group and the private sector advisor for the presidential task force on COVID-19.

In addition to his Bachelor of Technology degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, Dr Aduloju has earned five graduate degrees: a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in data, economics, and development policy; a Master of Public Administration from Walden University; a Master of Business Administration from the Commonwealth University of Business Arts & Technology; a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Rushmore University in economic policy and public administration; and a Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa) in strategic management from the Commonwealth University of Business Arts & Technology.

Dr Aduloju has, over the years, instructed aspiring corporate leaders in his lectures on how to approach societal change with a more involved and adaptable mentality, the statement said.

“His commentary on economic policy examines empirical evidence and applies pragmatism to discussing economic change in Nigerian print and internet media,” the NESG said of Aduloju.

He has also previously served as the primary historian and archivist for creating the “In the National Interest” television documentary series, which explored the background and effects of the NESG.

Incorporated in 1996, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organisation with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian Economy into a modern, globally competitive, sustainable, inclusive, and open economy.