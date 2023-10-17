NES To Institute Media Award For Best Economic Reporters In Nigeria

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) said it has planned to institute a media award for the best Economic Reporter in the country.

Adeola Adenikinju, the new president of the society, made the disclosure while interacting with Journalists in Benin

Adenikinju and sixteen others were elected new executive members of the society during its 64th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The president said the council will institute the award at its 2024 conference.

He listed some of the awards to include Best Economics Reporter in the Print and Television.

Others are the Gold Medal Award, Distinguished Service Award, Best NES Branch Award and University with Most Representation at the NES Conference award among others.

He also disclosed that the leadership will develop urgent policy issues geared towards addressing Petrol subsidy, foreign exchange unification, Blue Economy, education reforms and Sectoral Plans of the government.

Adenikinju, who said the organization targeted 1000 participants at its 2024 conference assured that they intend to intensify partnerships with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), government, and universities to organize special programmes.