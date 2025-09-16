NES Reaffirms Commitment To Environmental Sustainability

The Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) has restated its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development as it prepares to host its 34th National Conference and 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

Speaking at a world press briefing, the National President of NES, Efegbidiki Okobia, said the society was established out of the vision of concerned professionals who recognised the urgent need for advocacy, awareness, and professional engagement in environmental protection.

Okobia described the forthcoming event, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the society, as “a moment of deep reflection” on its achievements, challenges, and renewed commitment to advancing environmental stewardship in Nigeria and the global south.

“Over the past four decades, NES has played active roles in local, national, regional, and international environmental programmes; provided expert opinions on critical national policies; and served as a rallying point for advocacy, multilateral engagement, youth stewardship, and capacity building,” he said.

He noted that this year’s conference, themed “The Place of Environmental Management and Social Justice”, is designed to bring together experts, policymakers, industry players, bankers, regulators, legislators, academics, youth leaders, and development partners to address Nigeria’s environmental realities.

Okobia added that NES has achieved 80% knowledge-based visibility within both the public and private sectors, with 90% of its impact driven through social media and conferences. He identified waste management, pollution, and energy efficiency as the top three sustainability challenges in Nigeria requiring urgent attention.

“Through collaboration with governments, private sector actors, academia, and civil society, we have contributed meaningfully to shaping sustainable policies and practices in Nigeria,” he stressed.