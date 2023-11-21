NES President Bemoans Negative Impacts Of Vandalism, Oil Theft On Nigeria’s Economy

The President of the Nigerian Economic Society {NES} and expert in Petroleum Economics, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, has raised the alarm on how low investments in the nation’s energy sector were capable of endangering the future economy of the country.

The University of Ibadan don and former Director of the Centre for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law { CPEEL}, UI, lamented that divestment by international oil companies {IOCs} is taking a toll on the economy of the country, stating that vandalism, oil theft and other challenges were hampering the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product {GDP}.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Ibadan, Adenikinju, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee {MPC} of the Central Bank of Nigeria {CBN}, disclosed further that Nigeria has lost a lot of money in the last four quarters in the oil sector, thus contributing negatively to the Nigerian economic growth.

His words:: ‘’You have to break the issue in the oil sector down. At the off-stream where you do production, until recently, there has been a lot of volatility. There was a time we were doing one million barrels per day because of security, pipeline vandalism, oil theft and so many challenges that were going on in the sector.

‘’Nigeria was losing a lot of money. In fact, for the last four quarters, the oil sector has been contributing negatively to Nigerian economic growth. The oil GDP has been negative and as I have mentioned in some other meetings, we should not normalize that. We shouldn’t accept that. That’s not the way to diversify the oil sector.

‘’There is also something like divestment in the sector. The multinational oil companies are not investing much again, either because of the challenges of some of them trying to move away from hydrocarbons to other energies that are greener or because of some of the security challenges that they have, and maybe because of the fiscal system that we have.

“So, we don’t have enough investment. Investors are not coming into the sector and in fact, we may not have the full effects until later, because when you do investment, it takes years before that translates into production.

‘’The unfortunate thing is that when we shut in or shut down or not produce enough oil, that also affects gas, because most of the gas we produce in Nigeria is associated gas, in fact, for some time, NLNG was not able to meet the quota of gas because the oil sector is not producing the required quantity and that was affecting the amount of gas that was available for the NLNG’’, the energy expert said.