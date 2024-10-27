NES Hosts 33rd National Conference In Lagos

Share

The Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) is organizing its 33rd National Conference in Lagos, convening experts and stakeholders to address pressing environmental issues.

This year’s Annual National Conference is designed to examine global environmental challenges and mitigate actions to ensure a sustainable environment and economic growth for Nigeria.

The National President, Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Efegbidiki Okobia made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on the 33rd National Conference and AGM meeting scheduled to hold from 30th October to 1st November in Victoria Island Lagos State.

He informed that the 33rd national conference and annual meeting ( AGM) will discuss and profer scientific and practical solutions to global, national, subnational and local environmental challenges.

He said the theme for the conference is ”Environmental Resource Management, Conservation and Protection in the Global Emerging Innovative Technology for Sustainable Development”.

He said that apart from the main theme of the conference there are other sub-themes that will be discussed to examine significant issues at the Technical Sessions with cut-crossing environmental sustainability challenges.

The President disclosed that the conference theme aims to examine realities, alignments, and contradictions in global action to limit environmental degradation and its implications for sustainable development in the global South.

He said the keynote speaker at the AGM is the former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Olarewaju Adigun Fagbohun, Chief Host, the Executive Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, HE Senator George Akume, and the Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal Abbas.

Others are Eleko of Eko, Rilwan Akiolu, EU Nigeria Representative, Louis Jacques Blondiau, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Niger State,

Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor of Delta State and Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum, among others.

NES is committed to advocacy and actions towards environmental protection, sustainable development, and the promotion of environmental professionalism within Nigeria and in the global arena.

The Society is the biggest environmental society in Sub-Saharan Africa and is recognized internationally with over 30 chapters in the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

