NES: FG Demands Green Book Be Submitted By NESG 3-Month After Summit

Barely three months to the hosting of the next Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) billed for October this year, the Federal Government has requested the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) to present the edition of the NES#29 Green Book not later three months after the summit.

Green Book is a compendium of decisions and recommendations of the NESG post-NES event. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning Engr. Nebeolisa Anako made the demand Monday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Joint Planning Committee (JPC) for the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#29) in Abuja. He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take the decisions and recommendations of the NES#29 Green Book seriously.

According, to him, “copies of the Green Book have been received by the Ministry and are being distributed to Federal Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as other critical stakeholders to facilitate the implementation of the Summit recommendations.

He said Summit recommendations and outcomes will be submitted I the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the form of a Council Note for their information and guidance.

The Permanent Secretary described Summit as a veritable platform for dialogue among policymakers, corporate leaders, organized private sector, civil society organization as well as development partners.

“The key outcomes of the annual summits have always played important roles in shaping the policies of the government. In the past, it has contributed to entrenching the culture of development planning in the country.

“Most recently the partnership helped in no small measure in the development of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

Nebeolisa Anako then announced that “members of the Joint Planning Committee (JPC) are expected to prepare the Green Book for the NES #29, within 3 months of the completion of the Summit”.

In a remark earlier, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola told the new government that economic headwinds like weak economic growth, high poverty rates, rising cost of living, increasing unemployment, and widening income gap “indicate that this is no time for a business-as-usual approach to economic governance.

According to him, “various projections indicate a pessimistic economic outlook for Nigeria from 2023 to 2025, with expectations of only moderate economic growth.

“Regrettably, this level of growth is insufficient to effectively tackle issues such as unemployment, poverty, and other socioeconomic challenges the country faces,” he said.

Jaiyeola added that “given Nigeria’s abundant natural resources and population, concerted efforts and strategic planning are required to harness these resources effectively, maximize our national competitive advantages and create opportunities for sustainable economic development”.

Nigeria has long been pursuing structural economic transformation. However, the nation’s heavy reliance on crude oil as its primary foreign exchange source has resulted in an unbalanced economy. The crude oil sector remains dominant despite contributing less than 10 per cent to the national output and generating limited employment opportunities.

In the context of a new government administration, Jaiyeola said “there is an undeniable need to reinvigorate our efforts to achieve sustainable economic development. The 29th Nigerian Economic Summit is not just an annual event; it represents a call for change, a clarion call for renewed commitment, and a dedicated effort to turn our economy around for the better”.

He recalled that during NES #28, stakeholders highlighted the importance of removing fuel subsidies and reforming Nigeria’s monetary policy.

“We commend the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promptly taking decisive actions in response to these calls. However, it is crucial that we diligently address the potential impact of these policies on the citizens by implementing palliative initiatives and measures to alleviate any adverse effects” he said.

He pledged NESG’s commitment to collaborate with the government to ensure that policies were implemented with minimal adverse consequences on the populace