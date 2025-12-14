NES Director Praises Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Professor Adams Agahiu, Director of the National Education Summit (NES), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting significant progress in economic reform and infrastructure development.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Agahiu noted the administration’s achievements, including the clearance of over $10 billion in foreign exchange liabilities, which he said helped restore investor confidence and stabilize the naira.

He added that foreign interest in Nigeria’s economy has surged, with over $50 billion in new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments and $8 billion in new oil and gas investments.

Agahiu also highlighted the government’s infrastructure development drive, citing more than 440 ongoing road projects nationwide, including the construction of over 2,700 kilometers of superhighways.

In addition, he praised the administration’s social welfare initiatives, which have empowered over 900,000 Nigerians through the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme and provided access to education and entrepreneurship funding for 300,000 students.

He expressed gratitude to the Presidential team, led by Chief of Staff Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for their commitment to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Agahiu concluded by endorsing President Tinubu for a second term, citing his achievements since assuming office in 2023.