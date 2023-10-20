NerdzFactory Partners USADF, LSETF to Train Youths on Tech Skills

Lagos-based social innovation firm, NerdzFactory Company, has partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), to train youths, aged 18 to 35, on essential skills to meet the demands of the digital landscape.

The seven weeks programme, which started Monday, October 9, 2023 and ends November 24, 2023, according to the organisers offers an 100 percent tuition scholarship, hands-on training in graphics and product design, comprehensive digital marketing training, soft skills development, certification, training allowance, internship, job placement, mentorship, business support and other opportunities.

Founding Partner of NerdzFactory Company, Ade Olowojoba, speaking on the programme stated:”This collaboration will birth a fully funded design and digital marketing school programme, to empower young individuals with both workplace and life skills, providing them with the exposure necessary to kick- start their careers in the tech industry and beyond.

“This programme is of great significance to us as it aligns with our mission to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions to unlock prosperity. It also plays a crucial role in our strategic plan to intentionally foster opportunities for young people to collaborate and excel, all while cultivating a pool of top-tier talent for both local and global markets.”

Olowojoba, who urged beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity, noted that NerdzFactory Company was focused on enhancing human capital outcomes and business processes with the mission to create global prosperity. He, also said through its design and digital marketing school programme, young people in Lagos are presented with the unique opportunity to be equipped with digital skills and positioned for emerging opportunities globally.