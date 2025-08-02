NERC Transfers Regulatory Oversight To Nasarawa Electricity Commission

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Nasarawa State from the Commission to the Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission(NASERC).

The development, NERC said, complies with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria CFRN) and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended).

“Recall that with the EA 2023, the Commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

“The EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator,” NERC said.

The transfer Order by NERC has the following provisions: “Direct Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (AEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Nasarawa State from AEDC.

The AEDC shall complete the incorporation of AEDC SubCo within 60 days from 4th August 2025.

The subcompany shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NASERC, among other directives.

“All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by 3rd February 2026.”