NERC Transfers Regulatory Oversight To Gombe State

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has transferred regulatory oversight to Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC). The order signed by Chairman, NERC, Musiliu 0. Oseni, and Vice-Chairman, NERC, Yusuf Ali and posted on the commission’s website took effect from January 7, 2026.

It noted that the Government of Gombe State initiated the implementation of the provisions of the recent amendment to the CFRN and the Electricity Act (EA); and complied with the conditions precedent in the aforementioned laws, desirous of assuming regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Gombe State; has duly notified the Commission and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Gombe State in compliance with the provisions of the EA.

It directed Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to incorporate a subsidiary under the Companies and Allied Matters Act for the assumption of responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Gombe State from JED.

It stated that JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from the effective date of the order and, JED SubCo shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from GOSERC.

It added that JED shall identify the actual geographic boundaries of Gombe State and carve out its network in Gombe State as a standalone network with the installation of boundary meters at all border points where the network crosses from Gombe State into another state.

It said: “GOSERC shall have the exclusive responsibility of determining and adopting an end-user tariff methodology applicable within its area of regulatory oversight.

Where JED SubCo receives electricity from grid connected plants, the contracts and tariffs applicable for generation and transmission services shall be approved by the Commission.

“The final end-user tariffs approved by GOSERC shall be the exclusive tariffs that apply in Gombe State and all tariff policy support for end-use customers in Gombe State shall be the responsibility of the Gombe State Government. “All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by 6 July 2026.