New Telegraph

April 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NERC Sanctions Eight…

NERC Sanctions Eight Discos N628m Over Estimated Billing Rules

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sanctioned eight Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for failing to comply with monthly energy caps for unmetered customers between July and September 2024.

The commission, in a statement issued on Thursday, noted that the affected DisCos include Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.

According to the Regulatory Commission, these DisCos have been fined over N628 million and must issue credit adjustments to affected customers by May 15, 2025.

READ ALSO

The commission said the sanction is vital to ensure regulatory compliance and consumer protection in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The statememt reads, “Pursuant to Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (“EA 2023”), the commission has sanctioned eight (8) Electricity Distribution Companies (“DisCos”) – Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola, for failing to fully comply with the monthly energy caps issued by the commission between July – September 2024 (2024/Q3).”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

CP-PDP Slams Tinubu Over FCTA’s Removal From TSA, Challenges Wike To Public Accountability
Read Next

UNICEF, Bauchi Govt Partner To Boost Polio Vaccination
Share
Copy Link
×