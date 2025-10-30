NERC Rolls Out Activities To Mark Two Decades Of Impactful Regulations In NESI

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has rolled out plans for the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary—marking two decades of dedicated service in regulating and shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The anniversary commemoration, the agency said, provides an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the Commission’s remarkable journey — from the early challenges of its establishment, through the regulation of the unbundled power sector, the privatisation of key assets in the value chain, and the oversight of the Nigerian Electricity Market from the post-privatisation and Interim Market stages to the Transition Electricity Market, among other milestones.

Established on October 31, 2005 under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005—now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023—NERC has played a pivotal role in steering the evolution of Nigeria’s electricity market.

Over the past 20 years, the Commission has championed reforms that foster transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and sustainable growth across the sector.

To mark this milestone, NERC will host a series of events and activities aimed at showcasing its achievements, engaging stakeholders, and setting a forward-looking agenda for the future of electricity in Nigeria.

Stakeholders from government, industry, development partners, and consumer advocacy groups will convene to reflect on the sector’s progress, share insights, and renew their commitment to building a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply industry.

Addressing newsmen ahead of the celebration, NERC’s Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, said the 20th Anniversary is not just a milestone but a reaffirmation of the mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

He assured that NERC would remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians.

Oseni while giving the highlights of the celebration, said the activities will include a technical session featuring panel discussions by eminent personalities in the power sector; health and wellness session, a debate contest on energy-saving practices for secondary school students, a commemorative dinner to honour pioneer and deceased members of staff, as well as past chairmen and commissioners.