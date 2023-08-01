NERC proffers measures to reduce electricity billings

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has proffered strategies that Nigerians would adopt to reduce their electricity bill. The Commission via its official Twitter handle explained that the tips would help both metered and non-metered customers, so they do not have to pay so much for electricity consumption. It highlighted the tips include: Install CFL or LED bulbs.

It explained that compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) are energysaving bulbs that help users save money, use less energy, reduce light bulb changes, and lower greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions that lead to climate change. It also said that light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are highly efficient bulbs that are better than regular (incandescent) bulbs in terms of energy conservation. According to it, LEDs are also good options for streetlights, walkway lighting, outdoor lighting, and industrial use.

It also advised that consumers should turn off empty fridges or freezers. It explained that this extended beyond totally empty fridges or freezers; adding that users need to also consider the items contained in their fridges or freezers at any given time. It advised that if the items contained therein are not susceptible to being stale, there is no reason to leave the fridge/freezer running for hours. It said: “Replace old appliances with energy-efficient ones. Energy efficiency is now reflected in the products that are pushed onto the market daily.

“These products range from air conditioners to fridges/freezers to pressing irons as well as fans, and energy-saving kitchen appliances. “When changing some appliances for residences and offices, users are better served to buy energy-saving appliances as they consume less electricity. “Cook with gas. Cooking with gas is a cheaper alternative to cooking with electricity. This is because consistent hours of cooking time will reflect humongous electricity bills, both for metered and unmetered consumers. “Also, prolonged use of electricity for cooking is not sustainable due to the current economic realities Nigerians are currently facing.”