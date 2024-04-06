NERC Orders DisCos To Refund Wrongly Billed Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to refund all customers wrongly billed at the new rate through energy tokens on or before Thursday, April 11, 2024.

It also directed that the DisCos file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

These were contained in a statement titled: “Directive to electricity distribution companies on the implementation of the April 2024 supplementary multi-year tariff order,” and made available to Saturday Telegraph in Abuja.

NERC also directed DisCos to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

It further directed that all DisCos shall ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

It added that all DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

It said: “All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

“The Commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and shall continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required.”