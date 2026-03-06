NERC Orders Discos To Adopt Procedure To Tackle Meter Bypass

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed Electricity Distribution Companies to adopt a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure to detect meter bypass, tampering and other electricity theft.

The directive is contained in Order No. NERC/2014/148, published on the commission’s website in Abuja yesterday. The order outlines investigative and enforcement procedures DisCos must follow when suspicious electricity consumption patterns or billing irregularities are detected.

According to the commission, distribution companies must interview witnesses, residents or local authorities and properly document all interviews conducted. “DisCos shall interview witnesses, residents, or local authorities to gather information on unauthorised access or suspicious activities and document all interviews conducted,” the order stated.

ERC also directed companies to employ advanced technologies, including advanced metering infrastructure, data analytics and monitoring systems, to detect abnormal consumption patterns. The commission said distribution companies must ensure compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements during inspections and evidence gathering.

According to NERC, the procedure aims to strengthen oversight in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and protect infrastructure from losses caused by unauthorised network access. “Distribution companies are required to first identify locations where electricity theft may be occurring by analysing consumption data, billing discrepancies and unusual indicators,” it said.

The order explained that flagged locations must undergo detailed reviews of electricity usage records to determine possible meter manipulation or illegal connections. “The SOP also mandates surveillance and monitoring activities in suspected locations to gather additional evidence. “These may include field observations and tracking unusual activities that could indicate unlawful access to electricity infrastructure,” it said.

The directive also requires physical inspections of electricity meters in affected areas to detect tampering, illegal bypasses or unauthorised alterations. Where meters are suspected to be compromised, integrity tests must be conducted and documented through photographs and video recordings in the customer’s presence.