The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Saidu Aliyu Mohammed has paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the NMDPRA boss was accompanied on the visit by members of his management team, in a bid to strengthens energy security and stimulates economic growth.

The NERC made this disclosure via its verified X handle on Thursday noting that the visit was aimed at deepening institutional collaboration between the two regulators, given their critical roles in Nigeria’s energy ecosystem.

According to the statement, the engagement focused on boosting synergy between the power and gas sectors as part of broader efforts to support sustainable economic growth and improve the nation’s energy security.

Speaking during the meeting, both parties underscored the importance of sustained engagement and coordinated strategies, noting that as regulators of two critical sectors of the economy, closer collaboration is essential to developing practical solutions capable of advancing their respective sectors.

NERC Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, welcomed the visit, stressing that enhanced cooperation between the electricity and petroleum regulators would foster policy alignment, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable development across the entire energy value chain.

The meeting ended with a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration and pursue joint initiatives aimed at promoting the growth, stability, and long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s power sector.