NERC, NMDPRA Commit To Enhancing Power, Gas Sector

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have expressed commitment to enhancing synergy between the power and gas sectors to support national energy security and economic growth.

They also promised to strengthen institutional collaboration between the two regulators in recognition of their strategic roles in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Both parties made the commitments when the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Saidu Mohammed with his management team, paid a courtesy visit to NERC in Abuja.

They also stressed that as regulators of two critical sectors of the economy, it is necessary for continuous engagement and coordinated strategies to develop practical solutions that would move their respective sectors forward.

NMDPRA and NERC also pledged their commitments to deepen collaboration and explore joint initiatives that would advance the growth and stability of Nigeria’s power sector.

These were made known in the X handle of the NERC. NERC Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, during the visit said that closer cooperation between NERC and NMDPRA would promote policy coherence, operational efficiency, and sustainable development across the energy value chain.