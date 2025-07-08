NERC: International Customers Owed Nigeria $11m In Q1’25

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that international bilateral customers owe Nigeria $11.44 million for electricity used in the first quarter of 2025.

It stated that out of the $17.24 million invoiced to all six international bilateral customers, only $5.8m was paid which is 3.70 per cent remittance rate.

These were contained in the latest NERC report. It explained that only Niger Republic’s NIGELEC, which received supply through Mainstream Energy, fully settled its $3.03m invoice.

The bilateral customers from both countries — including SBEE (Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique) and CEET Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo).

According to the report, Togo’s CEET, which received power through two bilateral deals: Odukpani and Paras Energy paid no money at all for the quarter while SBEE, which also has two bilateral contracts: Transcorp and Paras, remitted just a portion of its bill.

NERC said among the defaulters were PARAS-CEET (Togo), which remitted only $0.63 million out of $1.92 million; TRANSCORP-SBEE (Afam 3), which paid $0.3m of a $1.73 million invoice; TRANSCORP-SBEE (Ughelli), with $1.82 million paid against $4.97 million; and ODUKPANI-CEET and PARAS-SBEE, both of which made no payment.

The report noted these defaults are part of a larger trend of poor remittance compliance among Nigeria’s international electricity customers, raising questions about the financial viability of crossborder energy trade.