NERC Increases Cost Of Prepaid Meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has increased the unit costs of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider.

According to the regulation single-phase meters (4G, smart) under the National Mass Metering was increased from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16 which is a 31.16% increment.

Also, it increased the cost of a three-phase meter from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10, an increase of 39.6%.

According to the statement, the increment takes effect from today (Wednesday, September 6, 2023.?

The statement ‘tagged Order on the Price Review of MAP Meters’, with order no: NERC/2023/020 was signed by NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The statement explained that the new costs will also include the Nigerian Electricity Service Agency (NEMA) sealing cost of N842.80 per unit and N1,100.80 per unit for the two-meter types.

It said, “This order takes effect from Wednesday and remains in force until amended or revoked by subsequent orders issued by NERC.

“The Commission is mandated by section 114 of the Electricity Act 2023 to ensure that no license shall supply electricity, after the expiry of the state-appointed by Commission, except through installation of proper meters in accordance with the regulations made in this regard.”