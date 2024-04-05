NERC Fines Abuja Electricity N200m Over Tariff Violation, Misapplication Of New Tariffs

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) N200,000,000) for allegedly hiking the electricity tariff of its customers on Bands B to E.

It could be recalled that NERC had on April 3, 2024, announced the increment of tariff for only customers on Band A.

But in a letter by Commissioner, NERC, Dafe C. Akpeneye on Friday addressed to the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, Mr Victor Ojelabi, the commission alleged that AEDC has violated the NERC’s April 2024 Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order – 2024.

The letter is titled: “Non-compliance with supplementary order to the multi-year tariff order- 2024.”

It read: “The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission or the Commission writes further to the Commission’s Order/NERC/2024/027 – April 2024 Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order – 2024 issued to Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc on 3 April 2024.

“The Order approved the upward review of the allowed tariffs for AEDC customers on Band A category while the allowed tariffs for Bands B – E customer categories remained frozen at the rates payable since December 2022.

“AEDC has failed to comply with the Order by applying the new tariff approved for customers in Band A to customers in Bands B – E thereby contravening the unequivocal provisions of the Order.

“AEDC’s action constitutes a clear breach of the regulatory guidelines and undermines the principles of fairness and transparency that is expected of all licensees in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. Your non-compliance not only affects the trust and reliability vested in your operations by consumers but also contradicts the regulatory framework designed to ensure an equitable and efficient electricity market.

“Section 34(2)(f) of the Electricity Act, 2023 empowers the Commission to monitor the operation of the electricity market and sanction licensees in deserving circumstances in line with the provisions of the Act and other regulatory instruments of the Commission.

“The Commission hereby directs AEDC to immediately take the following actions – a. Reimburse all customers in Bands B, C, D and E respectively that were billed above the allowed customer categories/bands in the Order.

“The reimbursement shall be through the provision of the balance of customers tokens to the affected customers, which they would be entitled to receive at the applicable rates when they ended, and all token reimbursements shall be issued to the affected customers by 11 April 2024.

“Pay the sum of NGN200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) as a fine for the breach of the Order. The payment should be made to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (www.remita.net).

“File evidence of compliance with the aforementioned directives with the Commission by 12 April 2024.

“Failure to comply with these directives within the stipulated timeline shall result in further regulatory interventions by the Commission without resort to you. Please accept the assurances of the Commission’s best regards and consideration.”