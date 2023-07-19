NERC: FG paid N2.8trn subsidy for electricity under Buhari

The Federal Government paid electricity subsidies of N2.8 trillion between 2015 and 2022 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC has said. According to the NERC data seen by New Telegraph yesterday, FG also paid N57 billion as subsidies between January and April 2023. The July 2023 NERC report was titled, ‘Overview of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.’

It said: “Between January 2020 and January 2023, tariff increased from 55 per cent of cost recovery to 94 per cent. It added: “Without the tariff reviews that commenced in 2019, subsidies payable by the government would have grown to about N1 trillion per annum by 2023. ServiceBased Tariff was instrumental in the transition to cost-reflective levels. “Subsidy (tariff shortfall) paid by the Federal Government between 2015 and 2022 rose to N2.8 trillion in December last year.

“Between January and April this year, subsidy on electricity gulped N57 billion, adding that the Service-Based Tariff scheme helped in reducing the amount spent by the government on power subsidies. “Annual subsidy reduced from N528 billion in 2019 to N144 billion in 2022. Subsidy in 2023 year-to-date (January to April 2023) stood at N57 billion. “Service-Based Tariff was instrumental to the reduction of tariff subsidy. The financial burden of tariff subsidies between 2015 and 2022 stood at 2.8 trillion.”