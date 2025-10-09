NERC: DisCos Rake In N399bn Revenue In Q2, 2025

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have remitted a total sum of N399.20 billion to the electricity market in the second quarter of 2025. This development was contained in the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, NERC, Quarterly Report (Q2) for the power sector released in Abuja.

The report said, the cumulative upstream invoice payable by DisCos was N417.35 billion, consisting of N348.66 billion for DRO-adjusted generation costs from NBET4 and N68.68 billion for transmission and administrative services by the Market Operator (MO).

Out of this amount, the report revealed that the DisCos collectively remitted a total sum of N399.20 billion (N333.90 billion for NBET and N65.30 billion for MO) with an outstanding balance of N18.15 billion, which translates to a remittance performance of 95.65% in 2025/Q2 compared to the 95.86% recorded in 2025/Q1.

The report revealed further that the six international bilateral customers purchasing power from the gridconnected GenCos made a cumulative payment of $9.015 million against the $17.54 million invoice issued to them by the MO for services rendered in 2025/Q2, with a remittance rate of 51.33 per cent.

Similarly, it informed that the domestic bilateral customers made a cumulative payment of N1,401.00 million against the N2,796.29 million invoice issued to them by the MO for services rendered in 2025/Q2, with a remittance rate of 50.10%.