NERC Decries 112 Deaths In Electricity Sector In 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has decried the 112 deaths recorded as a result of accidents in the electricity sector last years.

The 112 deaths is a summation of the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2024 according to NERC quarterly reports. The first quarter report showed that there were 55 accidents, 23 fatalities of employees and third parties as well as 31 injuries.

The second quarter report presented 63 accidents out of which there were 34 deaths, (employees & third parties) and 17 injuries.

A comparative analysis revealed that the number of accidents increased by 8 in the second quarter from that of the first quarter, fatalities rose by 11 while injuries reduced by 14.

NERC further reported that there were 56 accidents in Q3 while there were 54 accidents in Q4 showing a reduction by 2.

According to NERC, there were 29 deaths in Q3 and 26 deaths in Q4, representing a decrease of 3 people while there were 28 injuries in Q3 as against 19 injuries in Q4 representing a decrease by nine.

NERC said: ”Statistics of accidents in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) for 2024/Q2 are presented. Relative to 2024/Q1, the number of accidents increased by +14.55 per cent (55 to 63), the number of fatalities increased by +47.83 per cent (23 to 34) but the number of injuries decreased by -45.16% (31 to 17).

“During the quarter (2024/Q2), no casualty was recorded among the GenCos while NESCO and Yola were the only DisCos that did not record casualties.

20 out of the fifty-one (51) casualties reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of casualties were Ibadan (13), Eko (8), Jos (7) and Enugu (6) which represented 25.49 per cent, 15.69 per cent, 13.73 per cent and 11.76 per cent of the total respectively.

“As observed in previous quarters, DisCos continue to account for the majority of the safety challenges experienced in NESI.

Cumulatively, they accounted for 100 per cent of causalities recorded in 2024/Q2 having accounted for 98.48 per cent and 96.30 per cent in 2023/Q4 and 2024/Q1 respectively.

“Furthermore, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) (23), Ibadan (2) and Eko (1) recorded damage to property/infrastructure due to explosions, fire outbreaks or acts of vandalism in 2024/Q2.”

It added: “Pursuant to Section 34(1)(e) of the Electricity Act (EA) 2023 which mandates the Commission to “ensure the provision of safe and reliable electricity to consumers”, the Commission monitors the health and safety performance of the NESI.

Licensees are mandated to submit monthly Health and Safety reports to the Commission in accordance with the requirements of their licence.

