NERC Bars Discos From Billing Disconnected Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has directed Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to put an end to billing customers whose premises have been disconnected. The regulator also advised that indebted customers who fail to pay their bills after 12 working days should be disconnected.

These were contained in its “Customer Protection Regulations 2023” released yesterday. According to the directive, DisCos must give notice of disconnection to customers stating the date, time and reason for the disconnection.

It also directed Discos to disconnect a customer without notice if the customer is illegally connected to the network, the disconnection is dangerous to the network, or where the customer failed to grant access to have the meter reading taken.

NERC said: “The following conditions must be fulfilled before Distribution Companies can exercise their rights to disconnect customers for failure to pay their bills by the specified payment date.” “The payment date must be clearly stated on the bill.

“The payment date must be at least 10 days from the date of the delivery of the bill to the customer. Bills may be delivered physically to the customer’s premises or by some other electronic.”