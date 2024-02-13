NERC approves N210.14bn for TCN

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has disclosed that it has approved N210.14 billion for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), as the revenue requirement for 2024. NERC, in the order, explained that the N210.14 billion revenue will facilitate TCN’s implementation of its Power Improvement Plan (PIP). It added that the approved requirement comprises N98.24 billion (46.7%) for capital expenditure and N111.90 billion (53.3%) for operational expenses (OPEX).

According to the commission, the approved revenue is targeted to assist TCN to prudently finance the implementation of the PIP. It added that the implementation of PIP would enhance service delivery in alignment with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s policy objectives in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). NERC said: “The approved revenue requirement is provided to enable the TCN to prudently finance the implementation of the approved PIP to enhance service delivery in line with Federal Government of Nigeria policy objectives in the NESI (Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry). Thus, it is hereby ordered with effect from January 1, 2024, that TCN is required to: “Establish a PIP Implementation Dedicated Account to fund the implementation of approved PIPs: Remit 46.7% of is monthly market/tariff revenues into the PIP Implementation Dedicated Account. “Utilise the funds accrued to the PIP Implementation Dedicated Account strictly for the implementation of the approved PIPs; Provide the Commission with monthly reports of the schedule of remittance to and utilisation from the PlP Implementation Dedicated Account.

“Annual update of TCN-PIP: TCN shall be required to provide an annual update to the PlP to reflect the proposed investment programme as part of the review of its revenue requirement/tariffs continuously. The Commission recognises the PIP as a dynamic roadmap that TCN envisions to be in the next three years and will continue to evolve in alignment with market development and changes to the operating environment, TCN may invest more than the indicated annual CAPEX provision in any particular year on account of front-loading proposed future investments or due to the unanticipated critical investment needs subject to the approval of the Commission.”