NERC approves licence for Ekiti IPP

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted the embedded generation licence to the Ekiti Independent Power Project (IPP) Limited situated in the state capital, Ado Ekiti. Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, disclosed this. He said: “We are now at the last leg of the development and commissioning of the independent power plant in the state, having received the licence.” Aluko also said a 5-megawatt independent power plant was kickstarted by the immediate Governor, Kayode Fayemi. He said the project was to put an end to the problem of epileptic power supply in the state. According to him, the project will ensure electricity supply to the Governor’s office, Government House, State Secretariat, Ekiti State University, University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and streetlights along major roads in the metropolis. According to him, interested private concerns will also benefit from the project on a buyer and willing sellers basis. He also stated that the IPP option would amend what he termed, ”the unacceptable deficiency in the electricity sector” and also boost industrial development in the state. Aluko also assured that the IPP project would put an end to sole dependence on the national grid.

