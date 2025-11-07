NERC Appointment: Kano APC Chair Calls For Restraint, Cautions Members

The Chairman of the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has cautioned party members in the state against actions and utterances that could create divisions within the party.

Alhaji Abbas issued the warning in response to the ongoing accusations and counter-accusations surrounding the confirmation of Engineer Abdullahi Garba Ramat as Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

In a statement he signed, the chairman expressed concern that the controversy is threatening to sow discord among party members and their various support groups in the state.

He noted that some of the remarks being circulated by supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and those aligned with the APC gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Hon. Murtala Sule Garo, respectively, are unhelpful and detrimental to the unity of the party.

“The issue at hand falls squarely within the constitutional responsibilities of the Presidency and the Nigerian Senate,” Alhaji Abbas emphasised. “While it is the prerogative of the Presidency to make nominations for appointments, it is the duty of the Senate to screen and confirm such nominees in line with constitutional provisions.”

The party chairman reminded party members that despite the differences that often arise in politics, the APC has always been a united and cohesive family.

He urged members not to allow disagreements over a single appointment to weaken the bond that has held the party together over the years.

Alhaji Abbas called for restraint, urging all sides to respect due process and allow the relevant institutions to perform their constitutional roles.

He expressed confidence that both the Presidency and the National Assembly would handle the matter appropriately and in the best interest of the nation and the party.