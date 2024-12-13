NERC Adopts New Tariff Tools To Enhance Mini Grid Subsector

Share

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday disclosed it has officially adopted the African Forum for Utility Regulators (AFUR) mini-grid Tariff Tool.

The agency made this known in a statement on its official X handle while clarifying that the tool, developed in partnership with AFUR and key stakeholders will enhance the process of determining cost-reflective tariffs for mini-grid projects to ensure fair and efficient pricing.

According to the commission, the adoption of this tool is expected to bring regulatory consistency to the mini-grid subsector, making it easier for project developers to operate across jurisdictions.

READ ALSO

The tool which supports the implementation of the amended Mini-Grid Regulations 2023 will introduce new features such as Portfolio Applications and allow developers to register multiple mini-grid sites under a single application.

Furthermore, NERC has mandated all mini-grid developers to begin using the AFUR mini-grid tariff tool to file permit applications with the commission from Monday, December 16,

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (‘Commission’) is pleased to announce the formal adoption and release of the African Forum for Utility Regulators mini-grid Tariff Tool.

“This simplifies processes, fosters efficient regulatory oversight, and benefits from economies of scale, helping to reduce end-user tariffs for mini-grid projects.

“Furthermore, the AFUR mini-grid tariff tool is expected to be rolled out across 30 African countries in the coming years, bringing regulatory consistency to the mini-grid subsector and making it easier for project developers to operate across jurisdictions,” the commission added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"