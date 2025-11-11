NERC: Active Electricity Customers In Nigeria Hit 11.96m

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that the total number of active customers across the eleven Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria increased from 11.89 million in July to 11.96 million in August 2025.

It further explained: “Out of these, 6.58 million customers were metered, resulting in a metering rate of 55.01%, up slightly from 54.71% in July.

A total of 70,888 customers were newly metered in August, compared to 76,783 in July, reflecting ongoing metering efforts across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

According to NERC, the improved metering figures reflect ongoing reforms and investments in customer management by DisCos, aimed at enhancing billing transparency and consumer trust.

These were contained in NERC’s latest Metering Factsheet for July and August 2025, released via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday.

The commission’s factsheet also ranked Ikeja, Eko and Abuja DisCos among the top performers in metering coverage nationwide.

It explained that Ikeja DisCo recorded a metering rate of Ikeja DisCo 84.83 per cent, Eko DisCo, 84.25 per cent while Abuja DisCo achieved 73.92 per cent metering rate.