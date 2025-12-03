NERC: 700,000 Meters Available For Distribution

The Vice Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Oseni, has said that between 600,000 and 700,000 electricity meters are currently available in Nigeria for distribution. He urged distribution companies (DisCos) to speed up their rollout and improve public communication.

According to a post obtained from NERC’s X handle yesterday, he spoke at the 4th NESI Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja, according to a post on NERC’s X handle yesterday. He said the government had already made the necessary investments to make the meters available.

According to him, it is now the responsibility of the DisCos to ensure they reach customers without delay.

“There are currently 600,000 to 700,000 meters available in the country. Utilities must improve publicity. The government has made the investment, so the DisCos need to step up,” he said. Oseni also spoke on the ongoing transition to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.