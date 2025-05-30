NEPZA, Public Account C’ttee To Enforce Regulations On FTZs Businesses

Share

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts have resolved to intensify enforcement of regulations governing Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the enterprises operating within them, with a focus on ensuring maximum remittances to the Federation Account.

This decision was reached during the committee’s oversight visit to Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise and the Lagos Free Zone on Wednesday in Lagos.

In his welcome address, NEPZA Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to transparent regulatory oversight, stating that while several zones and enterprises have been compliant, stricter enforcement of regulations is now essential.

“The Authority has again notified all operators of its readiness to strictly apply the regulation to achieve maximum compliance in this regard,” Dr. Ogunyemi said. “I would like to assure the committee of our resolve to continue to uphold the tenets of transparency, accountability, and fiscal probity in the management of the scheme.”

Dr. Ogunyemi commended the activities at both the Lagos Free Zone and the Dangote Refinery, noting their positive impact on industrial development. However, he emphasized that all FTZs across the country must strengthen adherence to their agreements with the federal government.

Also speaking during the oversight tour, the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Salam, lauded NEPZA’s efforts and acknowledged the scheme’s role in attracting local and foreign investments.

“We are happy with what we have seen here so far. We recognise that both the Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE and the Lagos Free Zone are excellent examples of the successes made of the scheme by NEPZA,” he said. “However, NEPZA must work harder to expand the scheme to other regions to ensure balanced national industrialisation.”

Hon. Salam stressed the need for full regulatory compliance, highlighting the strategic role FTZs play in Nigeria’s economic growth and industrial development.

“The committee understands that many of the zones are inactive for reasons beyond our control. The MD/CEO of NEPZA and his team must act swiftly to address this and ensure that licenses are not left dormant in the hands of non-performing operators,” he added.

Both NEPZA and the House Committee reiterated their joint commitment to driving transparency, accountability, and effective economic governance within Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones.

