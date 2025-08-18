NEPZA, NDLEA To Strengthen Collaboration In FTZs

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have decided to improve their cooperation to support the One-Stop-Shop framework of the Federal Government across all Free Trade Zones.

The agreement was reached during a phone call between Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, MD/CEO of NEPZA, and Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, on Monday.

The NDLEA boss made a phone call when the NEPZA MD/CEO requested a conversation about the alleged insistence of some drug-law officers to inspect all containers destined for certain Free Trade Zones, according to a statement issued on Monday by Dr. Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications in NEPZA..

Dr. Ogunyemi stressed the importance of all key government agencies in the free trade zones’ ecosystem actively promoting the country’s one-stop shop framework to support economic revitalisation through the scheme.

“As you know, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority is a government agency responsible for licensing, monitoring, regulating, and facilitating investment into Nigeria’s Free Trade Zone. The Authority has been performing these duties for over 30 years.

“In recognition of the vital role that key sister agencies like the NDLEA play in maintaining order in drug-related issues in Nigeria, we find it necessary to insist on the agency’s presence in the free zones whenever required,’’ Dr. Ogunyemi said.

The NEPZA boss reaffirmed that the NEPZA law stipulated that involvement in the Free Trade Zones operations by some agencies of government should be on a need basis.

According to him, the NEPZA Act mandates the Authority to invite NDLEA for a joint inspection of goods and containers in areas where suspicions are raised to ensure transparency.

Dr. Ogunyemi further affirmed a shared commitment to eliminate any violations of Nigeria’s laws within Free Trade Zones.

He therefore expressed deep appreciation to the NDLEA boss for his dedicated and thorough service to the country, adding that the drug law agency had performed well under his leadership so far.

Gen. Marwa, on his part, called for greater cooperation between NDLEA and NEPZA to continually promote a healthy and drug-free business environment in the Free Trade Zones.

“The two agencies must henceforth intensify collaboration to fulfil their mandates without interfering with each other’s work,” he said.

Both officials further agreed to carry out their duties within the framework of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to promote agency cooperation, integrity, and good corporate governance.