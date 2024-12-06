Nepotism, Favouritism, Partisanship Killing Youths – EFCC

Share

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukayode says every young person needs an equal opportunity for self-expression but that Nigerian youths face serious impediments as a result of nepotism and favouritism.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the EFCC in Kano yesterday, he said the theme, “Uniting the Youths against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” resonates deeply with the compelling need for young people to close ranks and confront the monster of corruption.

Olukayode said: “Corruption affects every age group but bites harder against the prospects and possibilities of youths. This makes it more binding on young people to tackle it more fiercely than any other age group.”

The chairman, represented by the Kano Commander of the Commission Ibrahim Shazali, said there was no sustainable success in internet fraud, saying that youths need collaborative efforts for progressive innovations, as they cannot achieve this in a corrupt environment He said:

