NEPL, Seplat Train 327 Teachers,15 Education In Edo, Delta

Share

Seplat Energy JV, in collaboration with NEPL, graduated 327 teachers and 15 Chief Education Inspectors trained on quality teaching delivery in Edo and Delta states.

The Programme held at the Homeville Hotel, Benin, Edo State, was the fifth edition of the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) dedicated to training teachers and education managers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Seplat host states.

Speaking at the programme with the theme ” Transforming the Education Workforce: A Critical Success for Nation Building.”, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy PLC, Chioma Afe emphasized the need for capacity building for teachers and education leaders.

She said Seplat recognized that teachers are the cornerstone for a thriving education system, adding that through the STEP programme, Seplat has empowered teachers, who in turn have impacted thousands of students across the host communities.

“We recognize that teachers are the cornerstone of a thriving education system. Through initiatives like STEP, we are equipping educators with the necessary tools, skills, and innovative teaching methodologies to foster a more engaging and impactful learning environment.

“Our commitment to teacher empowerment extends beyond training; it is about creating a ripple effect that transforms classrooms. To date, the Seplat JV has trained 1,334 teachers across our host states, integrating STEAM education and technology-driven learning approaches that have directly impacted over 100,000 students annually.”

Emphasizing the importance of continuous development of teachers, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, represented by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Agatha Ogefere, stated that the theme of this year’s summit, ‘Transforming the Education Workforce,’ is timely and critical.

She said, “Teachers are the foundation of any education system, and their continuous development is essential for national progress. The STEP programme has demonstrated its impact by equipping educators with modern teaching techniques that align with global best practices. I commend Seplat JV for its visionary leadership in education reform and congratulate the latest cohort of trained teachers who are now better equipped to implement Nigeria’s evolving curriculum.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Education, Edo State, Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu, said, “this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change in our education system. The strength of any education system is determined by the quality, capacity, and dedication of its workforce.”

On his part, the Honorable Commissioner for Secondary Education, Delta State, Rose Ezewu, represented by the Deputy Director, Secondary Education in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ishaka, expressed appreciation for JV’s contributions, stating that “this annual event underscores Seplat’s unwavering dedication to educational advancement.”

Susan Bassey, a representative from the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), added that “the success of the STEP program is evident in the testimonies of past participants who have not only enhanced their teaching skills but also leveraged their training in broader capacities.”

In her keynote address, Professor Yinka Omorogbe (SAN) provided an in-depth analysis of the summit theme, underscoring the urgent need to rethink education workforce policies to drive national development.

Ereraka Lucky Ovie, a teacher from Agbor College, Delta State, who was crowned the top teacher of the 2024 STEP cohort, added, “STEP is a game-changer. It has expanded my teaching perspective. Through the training, I have learned how to make learning more participatory and impactful.”

The event also featured a panel session, awards presentation, and recognition of outstanding contributions. Lydia Aiganigbee, a teacher from Chinel Universe Academies, Edo State, shared her experience, stating that “the STEP programme has completely transformed my approach to teaching.”

A major highlight of the event was the graduation of 327 teachers and 15 Chief Inspectors of Education from the 2024 Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

Share

Please follow and like us: