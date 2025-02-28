NEPL/SEPLAT Train 327 Teachers, 15 Education Inspectors In Edo, Delta

Share

Seplat Energy JV in collaboration with NEPL yesterday graduated 327 teachers, 15 Chief Education Inspectors trained on quality teaching delivery in Edo and Delta states.

The programme held in Benin, Edo State was the fifth edition of Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) dedicated to train teachers and education managers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Seplat host states.

Speaking at the programme with the theme ” Transforming the Education Workforce: A Critical Success for Nation Building.”, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy PLC, Chioma Afe emphasized on the need for capacity building for teachers and education leaders .

She said Seplat recognized that teachers are the cornerstone for a thriving education system, adding that through the STEP programme, Seplat has empowered teachers, whom in turn have impacted on thousands of students across the host communities.

