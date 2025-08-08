NEPL/Seplat JV Trains 650 Teachers For 2025 STEP Programme In Edo, Delta

The NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has commenced the 2025 edition of its Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), enrolling 650 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) from Edo and Delta States.

The onboarding process began with a two-day workshop held in Benin City and continued in Asaba, signalling the start of a four-month intensive virtual training and mentorship initiative aimed at enhancing teaching standards across the two states.

Each state is represented by 325 participants, selected from a pool of over 4,600 online applicants.

As part of the programme, all selected educators received Android tablets and data support to enable smooth access to online learning resources. Upon successful completion of the training, participants will earn a Microsoft certification, a move expected to significantly boost their digital competencies in the classroom.

Welcoming the new cohort in Benin City, Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy, underscored the broader goals of the initiative.

Delivering a paper titled “Communication for Change – Teachers as Agents of Change”, Afe introduced the concept of the “7 Cs of communication”: clarity, conciseness, consideration, completeness, courtesy, concreteness, and correctness.

“A teacher is a professional who facilitates learning, guiding students to acquire knowledge, develop competencies, and grow intellectually and emotionally,” she said, urging the participants to embrace their crucial role as instruments of societal transformation.

Representing the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, described the STEP training as “world-class,” drawing comparisons to expensive international professional development courses.

“These are the kinds of lecture packages people go to Dubai and pay top dollar for,” he remarked. He assured that the state government would closely monitor participants’ progress, stating, “We are going to take your names and cross-check with the Seplat JV for completion.

“Have it at the back of your minds that you play a very fundamental role in the lives of Nigerian students and the nation’s future.”

Dr. Iyamu also encouraged the teachers to be exemplary figures in their schools and communities, adding, “I want you to consciously commit to changing the lives of the students entrusted to you positively.”

Speaking during the onboarding event, Seplat Energy’s Director of Corporate Services, Dr. Steve Ojeh, presented a session on “Leadership and Self-Development.”

He called on educators to take responsibility for their personal growth and professional trajectory.

“Propel your careers from within with determination and increased curiosity,” he said. “Approach your profession with passion, ambition, and a readiness to embrace innovation.”

The 2025 STEP cohort embarks on its training with the backing of both corporate and governmental partners, setting a new benchmark for teacher development programmes in Nigeria.