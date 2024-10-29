NEPL/SEPLAT JV Seed Initiative Drives Education, Community Development

Share

The quest to advance education and promote excellence in its oil-rich NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) host communities has received a boost through their flagship initiative, the Seplat Educational Empowerment Drive (SEED).

The initiative is focused on driving meaningful change through educational interventions in the areas of infrastructure and learning tools/materials in schools.

This initiative, which reinforced the oil companies’ dedication to education and community development, marked a significant milestone in the distribution of essential educational materials to no fewer than seven primary schools in Delta State.

The event took place at Onyeburu Primary School in Jesse, Delta State, where several stakeholders, including educators, students, and community leaders gathered to witness the distribution of the facilities.

This year’s theme of initiative, “Igniting Potential, Inspiring Excellence: Advancing Education for a Brighter Tomorrow,” according to the firms, underscores the JV’s continued commitment to fostering educational development.

The Managing Director, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Ayodele Olatunde, and Base Manager, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Kingsley Udebor, who were represented at the event by the Manager of Corporate Communications for Seplat Energy, Stanley Opara, however, emphasised the vital role education plays in building human potential and promoting sustainable communities.

“At Seplat Energy, we believe education is the bedrock of strong communities and thriving societies,” Opara stated, adding that “the SEED programme goes beyond donating learning materials, as it is also about sparking a passion for learning and inspiring a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

He, therefore, urged the students to see themselves as the future of the country, saying: “Everything we do today is to equip you with the tools, confidence, and inspiration in order to aim higher and achieve greatness.”

While recalling that the theme of the event reminded them that excellence is within the students’ grasp, he listed the variety of essential materials donated and distributed by JV to include lawnmowers, teacher’s chairs, desks, school furniture, school bags, textbooks and exercise books.

These items, he noted, would go a long way in playing a crucial role in enhancing the school environment, learning outcomes and ensuring that students thrive academically and holistically.

Meanwhile, the monarch of the community, His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey, Udurhie I, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, in his gratitude to the donors, commended NEPL/Seplat JV for the initiative to give back to the community.

Share

Please follow and like us: