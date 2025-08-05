NEPL/Seplat JV Onboards 650 Teachers In Edo, Delta For 2025 STEP Programme

The NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has launched the 2025 edition of its Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), onboarding 650 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) from Edo and Delta States.

The onboarding process began with a two-day workshop in Benin City and continued in Asaba, marking the beginning of a transformative four-month upskilling journey for 325 participants from each state. The selected teachers were drawn from a pool of over 4,666 online applicants and will undergo virtual training and mentorship leading to Microsoft certification. To support seamless learning, each participant received an Android tablet and data access.

In Benin City, Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy, welcomed the new cohort and underscored the strategic importance of the programme. Delivering a paper titled “Communication for Change – Teachers as Agents of Change”, Afe introduced the “7 Cs of communication” clarity, conciseness, consideration, completeness, courtesy, concreteness, and correctness. She described teachers as professionals who not only facilitate learning but also help students grow intellectually and emotionally. Afe urged participants to embrace their roles as catalysts for societal change.

Representing Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, praised the quality of the training, describing it as world-class and comparable to international programmes. He emphasized the government’s commitment to monitoring the participants’ progress, stating that the names of all beneficiaries would be documented for verification with Seplat. He encouraged the teachers to recognize their critical roles in shaping the future of Nigerian students and to serve as positive role models.

Also addressing the gathering, Seplat Energy’s Director of Corporate Services, Dr. Steve Ojeh, delivered a paper on “Leadership and Self Development”. He encouraged the teachers to approach their careers with passion, curiosity, and a willingness to innovate, stressing the importance of internal motivation and growth.

The onboarding session in Delta State, held at the Miriam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba, further demonstrated the Joint Venture’s commitment to sustainable education development across host communities. Representing the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Director of Schools Ighavbota Winifred commended the initiative. She highlighted the long-term benefits for both Delta State and the nation, encouraging participants to be fully committed to the opportunity.

Since its inception in 2020, the STEP programme has empowered 1,334 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education across Edo and Delta States. The initiative blends STEAM-based training with leadership development and structured mentorship. Participants engage in modules covering emotional intelligence, digital classroom readiness, and collaborative school-based project design positioning them to drive change in Nigeria’s education system.