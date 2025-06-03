NEPL/Seplat JV Launches Mini-Grid

Share

The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has commissioned a solar-powered mini-grid project, a borehole, and celebrated the graduation of participants from its pioneering Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) in Ologbo N’ugu, Edo State.

With the theme “Building Capacity for a Greener Grassroots Economy,” the threefold initiative aims to enhance access to electricity, potable water, and economic empowerment for youths in the host community, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement revealed that the solar mini-grid, equipped with an 18.45 KWp solar array, 30 KWh battery storage, and a 20KVa inverter, will power approximately 138 households and small businesses.

The YEP, on the other hand, is a holistic empowerment scheme designed to equip young people with practical skills in solar energy installation, maintenance, and entrepreneurship.

The JV described the initiative as a commitment to promoting inclusive growth through clean energy, youth-led enterprise, and sustainable community infrastructure.

“These projects align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the statement noted.

“The mini-grid addresses SDGs 7, 8, and 9—affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; and industry, innovation, and infrastructure. The borehole contributes to SDG 3—good health and well-being—while the YEP supports SDGs 1 and 4—no poverty and quality education.”

NEPL, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), is a key player in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, applauded the host community for their cooperation and support.

“It’s one thing for partners to have the goodwill to implement impactful projects, but it takes a welcoming community to bring them to life,” she said.

“Today, we are not only commissioning infrastructure, but celebrating a beacon of sustainable development through the mini-grid, borehole, and our first batch of renewable energy entrepreneurs.”

She described the YEP graduates as “torchbearers for a new era,” noting their capacity to drive clean energy transformation in Edo and Delta States as NNPC/Seplat JV ambassadors.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Director General of the Edo State Electrification Agency, Saturday Egbadon, praised the JV’s alignment with his administration’s electrification policy.

“This project fits perfectly into our ‘Operation Light Up Edo State’ initiative,” Egbadon said.

“It exemplifies how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to rural electrification and sustainable development.”

He encouraged the YEP graduates to maximise the opportunity and urged the Ologbo N’ugu community to safeguard the infrastructure.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas, Barr. Felix Osemwengie Isere, also lauded the initiative for advancing inclusive development and supporting Governor Okpebholo’s local content policy.

He called for deeper community involvement in future projects and in the management of completed ones.

Mr. Owunari Tomikeimieye, who led the NEPL delegation, commended the community and youth participants, describing the project as a strategic investment in sustainable energy, empowerment, and public health.

Chief Gius Eheneden, the Ero of Umughunu, speaking on behalf of the Ologbo N’ugu autonomous community, expressed gratitude to the JV.

“We believe this is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with the oil and gas industry, which dates back to 1971. We assure you of our support and commitment to maintaining these noble initiatives,” he said.

The JV partnered with mini-grid developer EtinPower Limited to train 53 youths on renewable energy. Six top-performing participants received awards during the graduation ceremony.

The NEPL/Seplat JV reaffirmed its commitment to human capital development, clean energy access, and inclusive economic growth, in alignment with national priorities and global sustainability targets.

