NEPL/Seplat JV Launches Mini-Grid Project

The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited/Seplat Joint Venture (JV) has marked significant milestones with the official unveiling of a solar-powered mini-grid project, graduation of its pioneer Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) participants and the commissioning of a borehole project in Ologbo N’ugu, Edo State.

With the theme: “Building Capacity for a Greener Grassroots Economy,” the three-pronged initiative is centered on providing access to power, stable water supply and potential employment and placement pathway for the youths, according to a statement on yesterday.

The statement explained that the solar-powered Mini-Grid, with a capacity of 18.45 KWp 30 KWh battery and 20KVa inverter, is designed to provide electricity to about 138 households and businesses in the community, while the YEP is a comprehensive empowerment programme aimed at equipping young individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to design, install, maintain solar installations and other energy solutions within their communities.

It added that the occasion highlighted the JV’s ongoing drive to champion inclusive growth through clean energy solutions, youth-led enterprise and access to potable water.

“The JV partners have remained strategic in applying the three projects to impact positively on the vital areas of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While the minigrid aligns with the SDGs 7, 8 and 9 – affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; and industry, innovation and infrastructure, respectively, the borehole addresses SDG 3 – good health and wellbeing, and the YEP training focuses on SDGs 1 and 4 – no poverty and quality education, respectively,” it said.

NEPL is an acronym for NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). It is a major player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, responsible for exploring and producing oil and gas resources.

