NEPL/SEPLAT JV Drives Educational Devt In Communities Through Seed Initiative

The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) have once again reinforced their dedication to advancing education and promoting excellence in its host communities through their flagship initiative, the Seplat Educational Empowerment Drive (SEED).

The initiative, focused on driving meaningful change through educational interventions in the areas of infrastructure and learning tools/materials, marked a significant milestone on October 17 at Onyeburu Primary School in Jesse, Delta State, where educators, students, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the distribution of essential educational materials to seven primary schools across Delta State.

This year’s theme, “Igniting Potential, Inspiring Excellence: Advancing Education for a Brighter Tomorrow,” underscores the JV’s continued commitment to fostering educational development.

Representing the Managing Director, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Ayodele Olatunde, and Base Manager, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Kingsley Udebor, Stanley Opara, Manager of Corporate Communications at Seplat Energy, delivered an address emphasising the vital role of education in building human potential and promoting sustainable communities. “At Seplat, we believe education is the bedrock of strong communities and thriving societies,” Opara remarked.

“The SEED programme goes beyond donating learning materials. It’s about sparking a passion for learning and inspiring a relentless pursuit of excellence.” He urged the students to see themselves as the future, saying, “Everything we do today is to equip you with the tools, confidence, and inspiration to aim higher and achieve greatness.

The theme of this event reminds us that excellence is within your grasp.” The JV donated a variety of essential materials, including lawnmowers, teacher’s chairs, desks, school furniture, bags, textbooks, and exercise books. These items will play a crucial role in enhancing the learning environment and ensuring that students can thrive academically and holistically.

In a show of deep appreciation, His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey JP, Udurhie 1, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, praised the NEPL/ Seplat JV, saying, “This is one of the most laudable services that Seplat Energy and their partners have rendered to my kingdom since I became king.

Education is the light, and what I’ve seen here today reflects Seplat’s special regard for our people. Despite the vast area of coverage, Seplat has not forgotten even the farthest communities like ours.”

Mrs. Faith Otitinor, NEPL’s Community Liaison Officer, reaffirmed the JV’s commitment to empowering local communities through education: “Our goal is to equip young people with educational skill sets to compete globally, improve livelihoods, and break cycles of poverty. By partnering with local stakeholders, we can create a brighter future for these communities.”

The headmaster of Onyeburu Primary School, Comrade Iwonisa Freeborn, echoed these sentiments: “It is a very good development for Seplat and NEPL to bring this equipment into this school.

With the aid of the lawnmower and the books, the students can now focus better on their studies, and parents who cannot afford the textbooks now have the relief of receiving these materials for free.”

